1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
9,224.2686 Venezuelan Bolívares
1 VEF = 0.000108410 MRO
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
VEF
|1 MRO
|9,224.27 VEF
|5 MRO
|46,121.3 VEF
|10 MRO
|92,242.7 VEF
|25 MRO
|230,607 VEF
|50 MRO
|461,213 VEF
|100 MRO
|922,427 VEF
|500 MRO
|4,612,130 VEF
|1,000 MRO
|9,224,270 VEF
|5,000 MRO
|46,121,300 VEF
|10,000 MRO
|92,242,700 VEF
1 MRO = 0 VEF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|94,733
|94,733
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|91,487
|90,106
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|92,383
|91,950
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.82%
|0.63%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEF to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEF. The currency symbol is Bs.More Venezuelan Bolívar info
