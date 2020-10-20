1 MRO to UZS - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Uzbekistani Sums

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

32.012893 Uzbekistani Sums

1 UZS = 0.0312374 MRO

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Uzbekistani Som conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:29 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Uzbekistani Som

1 MRO32.0129 UZS
5 MRO160.064 UZS
10 MRO320.129 UZS
25 MRO800.322 UZS
50 MRO1,600.64 UZS
100 MRO3,201.29 UZS
500 MRO16,006.4 UZS
1,000 MRO32,012.9 UZS
5,000 MRO160,064 UZS
10,000 MRO320,129 UZS

Convert Uzbekistani Som to Mauritanian Ouguiya

1 UZS0.0312374 MRO
5 UZS0.156187 MRO
10 UZS0.312374 MRO
25 UZS0.780935 MRO
50 UZS1.56187 MRO
100 UZS3.12374 MRO
500 UZS15.6187 MRO
1,000 UZS31.2374 MRO
5,000 UZS156.187 MRO
10,000 UZS312.374 MRO

MRO to UZS Chart

1 MRO = 0 UZS

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Uzbekistani Som stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
323.89323.89
Low
315.60314.41
Average
320.08319.58
Volatility
0.60%0.57%

Currency Information

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

UZS - Uzbekistani Som

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uzbekistani Som exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistani Sums is UZS. The currency symbol is лв.

