1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
57.555412 Sao Tomean Dobras
1 STD = 0.0173746 MRO
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
STD
|1 MRO
|57.5554 STD
|5 MRO
|287.777 STD
|10 MRO
|575.554 STD
|25 MRO
|1,438.89 STD
|50 MRO
|2,877.77 STD
|100 MRO
|5,755.54 STD
|500 MRO
|28,777.7 STD
|1,000 MRO
|57,555.4 STD
|5,000 MRO
|287,777 STD
|10,000 MRO
|575,554 STD
1 MRO = 0 STD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58917
|0.58972
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.57005
|0.56625
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.58176
|0.57833
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.96%
|0.95%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STD to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STD. The currency symbol is Db.More Sao Tomean Dobra info
