1 MRO to STD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Sao Tomean Dobras

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

57.555412 Sao Tomean Dobras

1 STD = 0.0173746 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

STD replaced by STN

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Sao Tomean Dobra conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:27 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Sao Tomean Dobra

mro
MRO
std
STD
1 MRO57.5554 STD
5 MRO287.777 STD
10 MRO575.554 STD
25 MRO1,438.89 STD
50 MRO2,877.77 STD
100 MRO5,755.54 STD
500 MRO28,777.7 STD
1,000 MRO57,555.4 STD
5,000 MRO287,777 STD
10,000 MRO575,554 STD

Convert Sao Tomean Dobra to Mauritanian Ouguiya

std
STD
mro
MRO
1 STD0.0173746 MRO
5 STD0.0868728 MRO
10 STD0.173746 MRO
25 STD0.434364 MRO
50 STD0.868728 MRO
100 STD1.73746 MRO
500 STD8.68728 MRO
1,000 STD17.3746 MRO
5,000 STD86.8728 MRO
10,000 STD173.746 MRO

MRO to STD Chart

1 MRO = 0 STD

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Sao Tomean Dobra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.589170.58972
Low
0.570050.56625
Average
0.581760.57833
Volatility
0.96%0.95%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

std

STD - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STD to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STD. The currency symbol is Db.

