1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.077125795 Surinamese Dollars
1 SRD = 12.9658 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.077125795 Surinamese Dollars
1 SRD = 12.9658 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
SRD
|1 MRO
|0.0771258 SRD
|5 MRO
|0.385629 SRD
|10 MRO
|0.771258 SRD
|25 MRO
|1.92814 SRD
|50 MRO
|3.85629 SRD
|100 MRO
|7.71258 SRD
|500 MRO
|38.5629 SRD
|1,000 MRO
|77.1258 SRD
|5,000 MRO
|385.629 SRD
|10,000 MRO
|771.258 SRD
1 MRO = 0 SRD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.82288
|0.88652
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.76869
|0.76869
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.79506
|0.82722
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.89%
|2.06%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Dollar exchange rate is the SRD to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Dollars is SRD. The currency symbol is $.More Surinamese Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings