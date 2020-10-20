1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
56.956605 Sierra Leonean Leones
1 SLL = 0.0175572 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
SLL
|1 MRO
|56.9566 SLL
|5 MRO
|284.783 SLL
|10 MRO
|569.566 SLL
|25 MRO
|1,423.92 SLL
|50 MRO
|2,847.83 SLL
|100 MRO
|5,695.66 SLL
|500 MRO
|28,478.3 SLL
|1,000 MRO
|56,956.6 SLL
|5,000 MRO
|284,783 SLL
|10,000 MRO
|569,566 SLL
1 MRO = 0 SLL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|577.11
|584.43
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|565.59
|561.63
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|571.23
|571.52
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.64%
|0.85%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLL. The currency symbol is Le.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide
