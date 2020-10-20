1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.056950314 Sierra Leonean Leones
1 SLE = 17.5592 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.056950314 Sierra Leonean Leones
1 SLE = 17.5592 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
SLE
|1 MRO
|0.0569503 SLE
|5 MRO
|0.284752 SLE
|10 MRO
|0.569503 SLE
|25 MRO
|1.42376 SLE
|50 MRO
|2.84752 SLE
|100 MRO
|5.69503 SLE
|500 MRO
|28.4752 SLE
|1,000 MRO
|56.9503 SLE
|5,000 MRO
|284.752 SLE
|10,000 MRO
|569.503 SLE
1 MRO = 0 SLE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.57711
|0.58443
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56559
|0.56163
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.57123
|0.57152
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.64%
|0.85%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLE to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLE.More Sierra Leonean Leone info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings