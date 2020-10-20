1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0034169631 Singapore Dollars
1 SGD = 292.658 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
SGD
|1 MRO
|0.00341696 SGD
|5 MRO
|0.0170848 SGD
|10 MRO
|0.0341696 SGD
|25 MRO
|0.0854241 SGD
|50 MRO
|0.170848 SGD
|100 MRO
|0.341696 SGD
|500 MRO
|1.70848 SGD
|1,000 MRO
|3.41696 SGD
|5,000 MRO
|17.0848 SGD
|10,000 MRO
|34.1696 SGD
1 MRO = 0 SGD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.034588
|0.034588
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.034067
|0.033687
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.034332
|0.034191
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.54%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Singapore Dollar exchange rate is the SGD to USD rate. The currency code for Singapore Dollars is SGD. The currency symbol is S$.More Singapore Dollar info
