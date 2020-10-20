1 MRO to SBD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Solomon Islander Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.021034905 Solomon Islander Dollars

1 SBD = 47.5400 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Solomon Islander Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:26 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Solomon Islander Dollar

mro
MRO
sbd
SBD
1 MRO0.0210349 SBD
5 MRO0.105175 SBD
10 MRO0.210349 SBD
25 MRO0.525873 SBD
50 MRO1.05175 SBD
100 MRO2.10349 SBD
500 MRO10.5175 SBD
1,000 MRO21.0349 SBD
5,000 MRO105.175 SBD
10,000 MRO210.349 SBD

Convert Solomon Islander Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

sbd
SBD
mro
MRO
1 SBD47.54 MRO
5 SBD237.7 MRO
10 SBD475.4 MRO
25 SBD1,188.5 MRO
50 SBD2,377 MRO
100 SBD4,754 MRO
500 SBD23,770 MRO
1,000 SBD47,540 MRO
5,000 SBD237,700 MRO
10,000 SBD475,400 MRO

MRO to SBD Chart

1 MRO = 0 SBD

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Solomon Islander Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.214850.21485
Low
0.206850.20486
Average
0.211180.21047
Volatility
0.97%0.88%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

sbd

SBD - Solomon Islander Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Solomon Islander Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islander Dollars is SBD. The currency symbol is $.

