1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.021034905 Solomon Islander Dollars
1 SBD = 47.5400 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
SBD
|1 MRO
|0.0210349 SBD
|5 MRO
|0.105175 SBD
|10 MRO
|0.210349 SBD
|25 MRO
|0.525873 SBD
|50 MRO
|1.05175 SBD
|100 MRO
|2.10349 SBD
|500 MRO
|10.5175 SBD
|1,000 MRO
|21.0349 SBD
|5,000 MRO
|105.175 SBD
|10,000 MRO
|210.349 SBD
1 MRO = 0 SBD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.21485
|0.21485
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.20685
|0.20486
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.21118
|0.21047
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.97%
|0.88%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Solomon Islander Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islander Dollars is SBD. The currency symbol is $.More Solomon Islander Dollar info
