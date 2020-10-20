1 MRO to RUB - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Russian Rubles

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.22781766 Russian Rubles

1 RUB = 4.38948 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Russian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:42 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Russian Ruble

1 MRO0.227818 RUB
5 MRO1.13909 RUB
10 MRO2.27818 RUB
25 MRO5.69544 RUB
50 MRO11.3909 RUB
100 MRO22.7818 RUB
500 MRO113.909 RUB
1,000 MRO227.818 RUB
5,000 MRO1,139.09 RUB
10,000 MRO2,278.18 RUB

Convert Russian Ruble to Mauritanian Ouguiya

1 RUB4.38948 MRO
5 RUB21.9474 MRO
10 RUB43.8948 MRO
25 RUB109.737 MRO
50 RUB219.474 MRO
100 RUB438.948 MRO
500 RUB2,194.74 MRO
1,000 RUB4,389.48 MRO
5,000 RUB21,947.4 MRO
10,000 RUB43,894.8 MRO

MRO to RUB Chart

1 MRO = 0 RUB

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Russian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.31352.3588
Low
2.15502.1550
Average
2.26332.2906
Volatility
1.41%1.10%

Currency Information

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

RUB - Russian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Russian Ruble exchange rate is the RUB to USD rate. The currency code for Russian Rubles is RUB. The currency symbol is ₽.

