1 MRO to ROL - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Romanian Lei

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

116.34854 Romanian Lei

1 ROL = 0.00859486 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

ROL replaced by RON

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Romanian Leu conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:25 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Romanian Leu

mro
MRO
rol
ROL
1 MRO116.349 ROL
5 MRO581.743 ROL
10 MRO1,163.49 ROL
25 MRO2,908.71 ROL
50 MRO5,817.43 ROL
100 MRO11,634.9 ROL
500 MRO58,174.3 ROL
1,000 MRO116,349 ROL
5,000 MRO581,743 ROL
10,000 MRO1,163,490 ROL

Convert Romanian Leu to Mauritanian Ouguiya

rol
ROL
mro
MRO
1 ROL0.00859486 MRO
5 ROL0.0429743 MRO
10 ROL0.0859486 MRO
25 ROL0.214872 MRO
50 ROL0.429743 MRO
100 ROL0.859486 MRO
500 ROL4.29743 MRO
1,000 ROL8.59486 MRO
5,000 ROL42.9743 MRO
10,000 ROL85.9486 MRO

MRO to ROL Chart

1 MRO = 0 ROL

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Romanian Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.118490.11849
Low
0.115690.11499
Average
0.117440.11676
Volatility
0.62%0.59%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

rol

ROL - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the ROL to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is ROL.

