1 MRO to PKR - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Pakistani Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.70425465 Pakistani Rupees

1 PKR = 1.41994 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Pakistani Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:42 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Pakistani Rupee

mro
MRO
pkr
PKR
1 MRO0.704255 PKR
5 MRO3.52127 PKR
10 MRO7.04255 PKR
25 MRO17.6064 PKR
50 MRO35.2127 PKR
100 MRO70.4255 PKR
500 MRO352.127 PKR
1,000 MRO704.255 PKR
5,000 MRO3,521.27 PKR
10,000 MRO7,042.55 PKR

Convert Pakistani Rupee to Mauritanian Ouguiya

pkr
PKR
mro
MRO
1 PKR1.41994 MRO
5 PKR7.0997 MRO
10 PKR14.1994 MRO
25 PKR35.4985 MRO
50 PKR70.997 MRO
100 PKR141.994 MRO
500 PKR709.97 MRO
1,000 PKR1,419.94 MRO
5,000 PKR7,099.7 MRO
10,000 PKR14,199.4 MRO

MRO to PKR Chart

1 MRO = 0 PKR

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Pakistani Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
7.12977.1297
Low
6.99296.9228
Average
7.06927.0314
Volatility
0.51%0.50%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
pkr

PKR - Pakistani Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pakistani Rupee exchange rate is the PKR to USD rate. The currency code for Pakistani Rupees is PKR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Pakistani Rupee info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings