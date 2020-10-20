1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0095918731 Peruvian Soles
1 PEN = 104.255 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
PEN
|1 MRO
|0.00959187 PEN
|5 MRO
|0.0479594 PEN
|10 MRO
|0.0959187 PEN
|25 MRO
|0.239797 PEN
|50 MRO
|0.479594 PEN
|100 MRO
|0.959187 PEN
|500 MRO
|4.79594 PEN
|1,000 MRO
|9.59187 PEN
|5,000 MRO
|47.9594 PEN
|10,000 MRO
|95.9187 PEN
1 MRO = 0 PEN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.097480
|0.097480
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.094451
|0.091959
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.096181
|0.094673
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.55%
|0.68%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..More Peruvian Sol info
