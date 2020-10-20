1 MRO to NZD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to New Zealand Dollars

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0041329646 New Zealand Dollars

1 NZD = 241.957 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to New Zealand Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:41 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to New Zealand Dollar

mro
MRO
nzd
NZD
1 MRO0.00413296 NZD
5 MRO0.0206648 NZD
10 MRO0.0413296 NZD
25 MRO0.103324 NZD
50 MRO0.206648 NZD
100 MRO0.413296 NZD
500 MRO2.06648 NZD
1,000 MRO4.13296 NZD
5,000 MRO20.6648 NZD
10,000 MRO41.3296 NZD

Convert New Zealand Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

nzd
NZD
mro
MRO
1 NZD241.957 MRO
5 NZD1,209.79 MRO
10 NZD2,419.57 MRO
25 NZD6,048.93 MRO
50 NZD12,097.9 MRO
100 NZD24,195.7 MRO
500 NZD120,979 MRO
1,000 NZD241,957 MRO
5,000 NZD1,209,790 MRO
10,000 NZD2,419,570 MRO

MRO to NZD Chart

1 MRO = 0 NZD

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to New Zealand Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0418470.042957
Low
0.0408110.040811
Average
0.0414120.041713
Volatility
0.60%0.70%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

nzd

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollars is NZD. The currency symbol is $.

