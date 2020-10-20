1 MRO to NPR - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Nepalese Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.33787972 Nepalese Rupees

1 NPR = 2.95963 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Nepalese Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:25 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Nepalese Rupee

mro
MRO
npr
NPR
1 MRO0.33788 NPR
5 MRO1.6894 NPR
10 MRO3.3788 NPR
25 MRO8.44699 NPR
50 MRO16.894 NPR
100 MRO33.788 NPR
500 MRO168.94 NPR
1,000 MRO337.88 NPR
5,000 MRO1,689.4 NPR
10,000 MRO3,378.8 NPR

Convert Nepalese Rupee to Mauritanian Ouguiya

npr
NPR
mro
MRO
1 NPR2.95963 MRO
5 NPR14.7982 MRO
10 NPR29.5963 MRO
25 NPR73.9908 MRO
50 NPR147.982 MRO
100 NPR295.963 MRO
500 NPR1,479.82 MRO
1,000 NPR2,959.63 MRO
5,000 NPR14,798.2 MRO
10,000 NPR29,596.3 MRO

MRO to NPR Chart

1 MRO = 0 NPR

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Nepalese Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.42113.4211
Low
3.35373.3223
Average
3.39133.3727
Volatility
0.49%0.50%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
npr

NPR - Nepalese Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Nepalese Rupee info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings