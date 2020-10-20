1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.046153302 Namibian Dollars
1 NAD = 21.6669 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
NAD
|1 MRO
|0.0461533 NAD
|5 MRO
|0.230767 NAD
|10 MRO
|0.461533 NAD
|25 MRO
|1.15383 NAD
|50 MRO
|2.30767 NAD
|100 MRO
|4.61533 NAD
|500 MRO
|23.0767 NAD
|1,000 MRO
|46.1533 NAD
|5,000 MRO
|230.767 NAD
|10,000 MRO
|461.533 NAD
1 MRO = 0 NAD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48564
|0.48845
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.45519
|0.45507
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.46628
|0.46844
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.93%
|0.87%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Namibian Dollar exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibian Dollars is NAD. The currency symbol is $.More Namibian Dollar info
