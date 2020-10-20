1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.020306816 Macau Patacas
1 MOP = 49.2445 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
MRO
MOP
|1 MRO
|0.0203217 MOP
|5 MRO
|0.101609 MOP
|10 MRO
|0.203217 MOP
|25 MRO
|0.508043 MOP
|50 MRO
|1.01609 MOP
|100 MRO
|2.03217 MOP
|500 MRO
|10.1609 MOP
|1,000 MRO
|20.3217 MOP
|5,000 MRO
|101.609 MOP
|10,000 MRO
|203.217 MOP
1 MRO = 0 MOP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.20596
|0.20596
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.20213
|0.20032
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.20411
|0.20337
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.48%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macau Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Patacas is MOP. The currency symbol is MOP$.More Macau Pataca info
