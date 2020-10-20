1 MRO to MOP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Macau Patacas

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.020306816 Macau Patacas

1 MOP = 49.2445 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Macau Pataca conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:23 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Macau Pataca

1 MRO0.0203217 MOP
5 MRO0.101609 MOP
10 MRO0.203217 MOP
25 MRO0.508043 MOP
50 MRO1.01609 MOP
100 MRO2.03217 MOP
500 MRO10.1609 MOP
1,000 MRO20.3217 MOP
5,000 MRO101.609 MOP
10,000 MRO203.217 MOP

Convert Macau Pataca to Mauritanian Ouguiya

1 MOP49.2084 MRO
5 MOP246.042 MRO
10 MOP492.084 MRO
25 MOP1,230.21 MRO
50 MOP2,460.42 MRO
100 MOP4,920.84 MRO
500 MOP24,604.2 MRO
1,000 MOP49,208.4 MRO
5,000 MOP246,042 MRO
10,000 MOP492,084 MRO

MRO to MOP Chart

1 MRO = 0 MOP

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Macau Pataca stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.205960.20596
Low
0.202130.20032
Average
0.204110.20337
Volatility
0.48%0.48%

Currency Information

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

MOP - Macau Pataca

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macau Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Patacas is MOP. The currency symbol is MOP$.

