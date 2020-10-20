1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.14363665 Macedonian Denars
1 MKD = 6.96201 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
MKD
|1 MRO
|0.143637 MKD
|5 MRO
|0.718183 MKD
|10 MRO
|1.43637 MKD
|25 MRO
|3.59092 MKD
|50 MRO
|7.18183 MKD
|100 MRO
|14.3637 MKD
|500 MRO
|71.8183 MKD
|1,000 MRO
|143.637 MKD
|5,000 MRO
|718.183 MKD
|10,000 MRO
|1,436.37 MKD
1 MRO = 0 MKD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.4640
|1.4642
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.4300
|1.4220
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.4530
|1.4446
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.51%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macedonian Denar exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonian Denars is MKD. The currency symbol is ден.More Macedonian Denar info
