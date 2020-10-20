1 MRO to MKD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Macedonian Denars

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.14363665 Macedonian Denars

1 MKD = 6.96201 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Macedonian Denar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:23 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Macedonian Denar

mro
MRO
mkd
MKD
1 MRO0.143637 MKD
5 MRO0.718183 MKD
10 MRO1.43637 MKD
25 MRO3.59092 MKD
50 MRO7.18183 MKD
100 MRO14.3637 MKD
500 MRO71.8183 MKD
1,000 MRO143.637 MKD
5,000 MRO718.183 MKD
10,000 MRO1,436.37 MKD

Convert Macedonian Denar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

mkd
MKD
mro
MRO
1 MKD6.96201 MRO
5 MKD34.8101 MRO
10 MKD69.6201 MRO
25 MKD174.05 MRO
50 MKD348.101 MRO
100 MKD696.201 MRO
500 MKD3,481.01 MRO
1,000 MKD6,962.01 MRO
5,000 MKD34,810.1 MRO
10,000 MKD69,620.1 MRO

MRO to MKD Chart

1 MRO = 0 MKD

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Macedonian Denar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.46401.4642
Low
1.43001.4220
Average
1.45301.4446
Volatility
0.51%0.49%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
mkd

MKD - Macedonian Denar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macedonian Denar exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonian Denars is MKD. The currency symbol is ден.

More Macedonian Denar info

