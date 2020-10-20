1 MRO to LYD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Libyan Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.012298712 Libyan Dinars

1 LYD = 81.3093 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Libyan Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:22 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Libyan Dinar

mro
MRO
lyd
LYD
1 MRO0.0122987 LYD
5 MRO0.0614936 LYD
10 MRO0.122987 LYD
25 MRO0.307468 LYD
50 MRO0.614936 LYD
100 MRO1.22987 LYD
500 MRO6.14936 LYD
1,000 MRO12.2987 LYD
5,000 MRO61.4936 LYD
10,000 MRO122.987 LYD

Convert Libyan Dinar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

lyd
LYD
mro
MRO
1 LYD81.3093 MRO
5 LYD406.547 MRO
10 LYD813.093 MRO
25 LYD2,032.73 MRO
50 LYD4,065.47 MRO
100 LYD8,130.93 MRO
500 LYD40,654.7 MRO
1,000 LYD81,309.3 MRO
5,000 LYD406,547 MRO
10,000 LYD813,093 MRO

MRO to LYD Chart

1 MRO = 0 LYD

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Libyan Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.123840.12384
Low
0.122390.12098
Average
0.123160.12263
Volatility
0.48%0.43%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
lyd

LYD - Libyan Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libyan Dinars is LYD. The currency symbol is LD.

More Libyan Dinar info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings