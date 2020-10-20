1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.76913821 Sri Lankan Rupees
1 LKR = 1.30016 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
LKR
|1 MRO
|0.769138 LKR
|5 MRO
|3.84569 LKR
|10 MRO
|7.69138 LKR
|25 MRO
|19.2285 LKR
|50 MRO
|38.4569 LKR
|100 MRO
|76.9138 LKR
|500 MRO
|384.569 LKR
|1,000 MRO
|769.138 LKR
|5,000 MRO
|3,845.69 LKR
|10,000 MRO
|7,691.38 LKR
1 MRO = 0 LKR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|7.7853
|7.7853
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|7.6433
|7.4171
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|7.7211
|7.6027
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.52%
|0.55%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri Lankan Rupee exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lankan Rupees is LKR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Sri Lankan Rupee info
