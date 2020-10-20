1 MRO to LKR - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Sri Lankan Rupees

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.76913821 Sri Lankan Rupees

1 LKR = 1.30016 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Sri Lankan Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:41 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Sri Lankan Rupee

mro
MRO
lkr
LKR
1 MRO0.769138 LKR
5 MRO3.84569 LKR
10 MRO7.69138 LKR
25 MRO19.2285 LKR
50 MRO38.4569 LKR
100 MRO76.9138 LKR
500 MRO384.569 LKR
1,000 MRO769.138 LKR
5,000 MRO3,845.69 LKR
10,000 MRO7,691.38 LKR

Convert Sri Lankan Rupee to Mauritanian Ouguiya

lkr
LKR
mro
MRO
1 LKR1.30016 MRO
5 LKR6.50078 MRO
10 LKR13.0016 MRO
25 LKR32.5039 MRO
50 LKR65.0078 MRO
100 LKR130.016 MRO
500 LKR650.078 MRO
1,000 LKR1,300.16 MRO
5,000 LKR6,500.78 MRO
10,000 LKR13,001.6 MRO

MRO to LKR Chart

1 MRO = 0 LKR

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Sri Lankan Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
7.78537.7853
Low
7.64337.4171
Average
7.72117.6027
Volatility
0.52%0.55%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

lkr

LKR - Sri Lankan Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri Lankan Rupee exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lankan Rupees is LKR. The currency symbol is ₨.

