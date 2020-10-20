1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.000204404996411 Chainlink
1 LINK = 4,892.25 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
LINK
|1 MRO
|0.000204405 LINK
|5 MRO
|0.00102202 LINK
|10 MRO
|0.00204405 LINK
|25 MRO
|0.00511012 LINK
|50 MRO
|0.0102202 LINK
|100 MRO
|0.0204405 LINK
|500 MRO
|0.102202 LINK
|1,000 MRO
|0.204405 LINK
|5,000 MRO
|1.02202 LINK
|10,000 MRO
|2.04405 LINK
LINK
MRO
|1 LINK
|4,892.25 MRO
|5 LINK
|24,461.2 MRO
|10 LINK
|48,922.5 MRO
|25 LINK
|122,306 MRO
|50 LINK
|244,612 MRO
|100 LINK
|489,225 MRO
|500 LINK
|2,446,120 MRO
|1,000 LINK
|4,892,250 MRO
|5,000 LINK
|24,461,200 MRO
|10,000 LINK
|48,922,500 MRO
1 MRO = 0 LINK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0020025
|0.0020025
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0014258
|0.0013484
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0017281
|0.0016744
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.56%
|4.19%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chainlink exchange rate is the LINK to USD rate. The currency code for Chainlink is LINK.More Chainlink info
