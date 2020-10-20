1 MRO to KZT - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Kazakhstani Tenge

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

1.2020797 Kazakhstani Tenge

1 KZT = 0.831892 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Kazakhstani Tenge conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:21 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Kazakhstani Tenge

mro
MRO
kzt
KZT
1 MRO1.20208 KZT
5 MRO6.0104 KZT
10 MRO12.0208 KZT
25 MRO30.052 KZT
50 MRO60.104 KZT
100 MRO120.208 KZT
500 MRO601.04 KZT
1,000 MRO1,202.08 KZT
5,000 MRO6,010.4 KZT
10,000 MRO12,020.8 KZT

Convert Kazakhstani Tenge to Mauritanian Ouguiya

kzt
KZT
mro
MRO
1 KZT0.831892 MRO
5 KZT4.15946 MRO
10 KZT8.31892 MRO
25 KZT20.7973 MRO
50 KZT41.5946 MRO
100 KZT83.1892 MRO
500 KZT415.946 MRO
1,000 KZT831.892 MRO
5,000 KZT4,159.46 MRO
10,000 KZT8,318.92 MRO

MRO to KZT Chart

1 MRO = 0 KZT

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Kazakhstani Tenge stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
12.02112.021
Low
11.32310.945
Average
11.67211.356
Volatility
0.63%0.60%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
kzt

KZT - Kazakhstani Tenge

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazakhstani Tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstani Tenge is KZT. The currency symbol is ₸.

More Kazakhstani Tenge info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings