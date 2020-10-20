1 MRO to KES - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Kenyan Shillings

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.32520248 Kenyan Shillings

1 KES = 3.07501 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Kenyan Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:40 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Kenyan Shilling

mro
MRO
kes
KES
1 MRO0.325202 KES
5 MRO1.62601 KES
10 MRO3.25202 KES
25 MRO8.13006 KES
50 MRO16.2601 KES
100 MRO32.5202 KES
500 MRO162.601 KES
1,000 MRO325.202 KES
5,000 MRO1,626.01 KES
10,000 MRO3,252.02 KES

Convert Kenyan Shilling to Mauritanian Ouguiya

kes
KES
mro
MRO
1 KES3.07501 MRO
5 KES15.375 MRO
10 KES30.7501 MRO
25 KES76.8752 MRO
50 KES153.75 MRO
100 KES307.501 MRO
500 KES1,537.5 MRO
1,000 KES3,075.01 MRO
5,000 KES15,375 MRO
10,000 KES30,750.1 MRO

MRO to KES Chart

1 MRO = 0 KES

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Kenyan Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.33623.4234
Low
3.23903.2367
Average
3.27723.3087
Volatility
0.71%0.82%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
kes

KES - Kenyan Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kenyan Shilling exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenyan Shillings is KES. The currency symbol is KSh.

More Kenyan Shilling info

, ratings