1 MRO to HUF - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Hungarian Forints

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.91874578 Hungarian Forints

1 HUF = 1.08844 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Hungarian Forint conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:39 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Hungarian Forint

mro
MRO
huf
HUF
1 MRO0.918746 HUF
5 MRO4.59373 HUF
10 MRO9.18746 HUF
25 MRO22.9686 HUF
50 MRO45.9373 HUF
100 MRO91.8746 HUF
500 MRO459.373 HUF
1,000 MRO918.746 HUF
5,000 MRO4,593.73 HUF
10,000 MRO9,187.46 HUF

Convert Hungarian Forint to Mauritanian Ouguiya

huf
HUF
mro
MRO
1 HUF1.08844 MRO
5 HUF5.4422 MRO
10 HUF10.8844 MRO
25 HUF27.211 MRO
50 HUF54.422 MRO
100 HUF108.844 MRO
500 HUF544.22 MRO
1,000 HUF1,088.44 MRO
5,000 HUF5,442.2 MRO
10,000 HUF10,884.4 MRO

MRO to HUF Chart

1 MRO = 0 HUF

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Hungarian Forint stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
9.45139.4513
Low
9.06268.9258
Average
9.31409.1854
Volatility
0.71%0.70%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
huf

HUF - Hungarian Forint

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hungarian Forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungarian Forints is HUF. The currency symbol is Ft.

More Hungarian Forint info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings