1 MRO to HTG - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Haitian Gourdes

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.33461257 Haitian Gourdes

1 HTG = 2.98853 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Haitian Gourde conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:20 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Haitian Gourde

mro
MRO
htg
HTG
1 MRO0.334613 HTG
5 MRO1.67306 HTG
10 MRO3.34613 HTG
25 MRO8.36531 HTG
50 MRO16.7306 HTG
100 MRO33.4613 HTG
500 MRO167.306 HTG
1,000 MRO334.613 HTG
5,000 MRO1,673.06 HTG
10,000 MRO3,346.13 HTG

Convert Haitian Gourde to Mauritanian Ouguiya

htg
HTG
mro
MRO
1 HTG2.98853 MRO
5 HTG14.9427 MRO
10 HTG29.8853 MRO
25 HTG74.7133 MRO
50 HTG149.427 MRO
100 HTG298.853 MRO
500 HTG1,494.27 MRO
1,000 HTG2,988.53 MRO
5,000 HTG14,942.7 MRO
10,000 HTG29,885.3 MRO

MRO to HTG Chart

1 MRO = 0 HTG

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Haitian Gourde stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.41703.4170
Low
3.34663.3021
Average
3.37323.3587
Volatility
0.65%0.67%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
htg

HTG - Haitian Gourde

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Haitian Gourde exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haitian Gourdes is HTG. The currency symbol is G.

More Haitian Gourde info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings