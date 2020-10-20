1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.019593701 Guatemalan Quetzales
1 GTQ = 51.0368 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.019593701 Guatemalan Quetzales
1 GTQ = 51.0368 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
GTQ
|1 MRO
|0.0195937 GTQ
|5 MRO
|0.0979685 GTQ
|10 MRO
|0.195937 GTQ
|25 MRO
|0.489843 GTQ
|50 MRO
|0.979685 GTQ
|100 MRO
|1.95937 GTQ
|500 MRO
|9.79685 GTQ
|1,000 MRO
|19.5937 GTQ
|5,000 MRO
|97.9685 GTQ
|10,000 MRO
|195.937 GTQ
1 MRO = 0 GTQ
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.19870
|0.19870
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.19527
|0.19335
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.19700
|0.19621
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.47%
|0.46%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guatemalan Quetzal exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemalan Quetzales is GTQ. The currency symbol is Q.More Guatemalan Quetzal info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings