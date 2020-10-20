1 MRO to GTQ - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Guatemalan Quetzales

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.019593701 Guatemalan Quetzales

1 GTQ = 51.0368 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Guatemalan Quetzal conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:38 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Guatemalan Quetzal

mro
MRO
gtq
GTQ
1 MRO0.0195937 GTQ
5 MRO0.0979685 GTQ
10 MRO0.195937 GTQ
25 MRO0.489843 GTQ
50 MRO0.979685 GTQ
100 MRO1.95937 GTQ
500 MRO9.79685 GTQ
1,000 MRO19.5937 GTQ
5,000 MRO97.9685 GTQ
10,000 MRO195.937 GTQ

Convert Guatemalan Quetzal to Mauritanian Ouguiya

gtq
GTQ
mro
MRO
1 GTQ51.0368 MRO
5 GTQ255.184 MRO
10 GTQ510.368 MRO
25 GTQ1,275.92 MRO
50 GTQ2,551.84 MRO
100 GTQ5,103.68 MRO
500 GTQ25,518.4 MRO
1,000 GTQ51,036.8 MRO
5,000 GTQ255,184 MRO
10,000 GTQ510,368 MRO

MRO to GTQ Chart

1 MRO = 0 GTQ

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Guatemalan Quetzal stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.198700.19870
Low
0.195270.19335
Average
0.197000.19621
Volatility
0.47%0.46%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
gtq

GTQ - Guatemalan Quetzal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guatemalan Quetzal exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemalan Quetzales is GTQ. The currency symbol is Q.

More Guatemalan Quetzal info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings