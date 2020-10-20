1 MRO to GRD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Greek Drachmae

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.79680495 Greek Drachmae

1 GRD = 1.25501 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

GRD replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Greek Drachma conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:20 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Greek Drachma

mro
MRO
grd
GRD
1 MRO0.796805 GRD
5 MRO3.98402 GRD
10 MRO7.96805 GRD
25 MRO19.9201 GRD
50 MRO39.8402 GRD
100 MRO79.6805 GRD
500 MRO398.402 GRD
1,000 MRO796.805 GRD
5,000 MRO3,984.02 GRD
10,000 MRO7,968.05 GRD

Convert Greek Drachma to Mauritanian Ouguiya

grd
GRD
mro
MRO
1 GRD1.25501 MRO
5 GRD6.27506 MRO
10 GRD12.5501 MRO
25 GRD31.3753 MRO
50 GRD62.7506 MRO
100 GRD125.501 MRO
500 GRD627.506 MRO
1,000 GRD1,255.01 MRO
5,000 GRD6,275.06 MRO
10,000 GRD12,550.1 MRO

MRO to GRD Chart

1 MRO = 0 GRD

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Greek Drachma stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232550.023064
Average
0.0235990.023464
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
grd

GRD - Greek Drachma

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Greek Drachma exchange rate is the GRD to USD rate. The currency code for Greek Drachmae is GRD.

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings