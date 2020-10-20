1 MRO to GNF - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Guinean Francs

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

21.729706 Guinean Francs

1 GNF = 0.0460199 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Guinean Franc conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:20 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Guinean Franc

mro
MRO
gnf
GNF
1 MRO21.7297 GNF
5 MRO108.649 GNF
10 MRO217.297 GNF
25 MRO543.243 GNF
50 MRO1,086.49 GNF
100 MRO2,172.97 GNF
500 MRO10,864.9 GNF
1,000 MRO21,729.7 GNF
5,000 MRO108,649 GNF
10,000 MRO217,297 GNF

Convert Guinean Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya

gnf
GNF
mro
MRO
1 GNF0.0460199 MRO
5 GNF0.2301 MRO
10 GNF0.460199 MRO
25 GNF1.1505 MRO
50 GNF2.301 MRO
100 GNF4.60199 MRO
500 GNF23.01 MRO
1,000 GNF46.0199 MRO
5,000 GNF230.1 MRO
10,000 GNF460.199 MRO

MRO to GNF Chart

1 MRO = 0 GNF

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Guinean Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
220.49220.49
Low
214.88212.69
Average
218.07216.96
Volatility
1.05%0.80%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

gnf

GNF - Guinean Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guinean Franc exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinean Francs is GNF. The currency symbol is FG.

