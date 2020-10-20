1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.015339594 French Francs
1 FRF = 65.1908 MRO
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
FRF
|1 MRO
|0.0153396 FRF
|5 MRO
|0.076698 FRF
|10 MRO
|0.153396 FRF
|25 MRO
|0.38349 FRF
|50 MRO
|0.76698 FRF
|100 MRO
|1.53396 FRF
|500 MRO
|7.6698 FRF
|1,000 MRO
|15.3396 FRF
|5,000 MRO
|76.698 FRF
|10,000 MRO
|153.396 FRF
1 MRO = 0 FRF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023808
|0.023808
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023255
|0.023064
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.023599
|0.023464
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular French Franc exchange rate is the FRF to USD rate. The currency code for French Francs is FRF.
