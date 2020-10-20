1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0019820447 Falkland Island Pounds
1 FKP = 504.529 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
FKP
|1 MRO
|0.00198204 FKP
|5 MRO
|0.00991022 FKP
|10 MRO
|0.0198204 FKP
|25 MRO
|0.0495511 FKP
|50 MRO
|0.0991022 FKP
|100 MRO
|0.198204 FKP
|500 MRO
|0.991022 FKP
|1,000 MRO
|1.98204 FKP
|5,000 MRO
|9.91022 FKP
|10,000 MRO
|19.8204 FKP
1 MRO = 0 FKP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.020134
|0.020456
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.019766
|0.019754
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.019978
|0.020012
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland Island Pound exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Island Pounds is FKP. The currency symbol is £.More Falkland Island Pound info
