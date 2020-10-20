1 MRO to ERN - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Eritrean Nakfas

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.037921529 Eritrean Nakfas

1 ERN = 26.3702 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Eritrean Nakfa conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:18 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Eritrean Nakfa

mro
MRO
ern
ERN
1 MRO0.0379215 ERN
5 MRO0.189608 ERN
10 MRO0.379215 ERN
25 MRO0.948038 ERN
50 MRO1.89608 ERN
100 MRO3.79215 ERN
500 MRO18.9608 ERN
1,000 MRO37.9215 ERN
5,000 MRO189.608 ERN
10,000 MRO379.215 ERN

Convert Eritrean Nakfa to Mauritanian Ouguiya

ern
ERN
mro
MRO
1 ERN26.3702 MRO
5 ERN131.851 MRO
10 ERN263.702 MRO
25 ERN659.256 MRO
50 ERN1,318.51 MRO
100 ERN2,637.02 MRO
500 ERN13,185.1 MRO
1,000 ERN26,370.2 MRO
5,000 ERN131,851 MRO
10,000 ERN263,702 MRO

MRO to ERN Chart

1 MRO = 0 ERN

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Eritrean Nakfa stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.384070.38407
Low
0.376980.37335
Average
0.380620.37888
Volatility
0.48%0.48%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

ern

ERN - Eritrean Nakfa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritrean Nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrean Nakfas is ERN. The currency symbol is Nfk.

