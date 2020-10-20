1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.12118053 Egyptian Pounds
1 EGP = 8.25215 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
MRO
EGP
|1 MRO
|0.121181 EGP
|5 MRO
|0.605903 EGP
|10 MRO
|1.21181 EGP
|25 MRO
|3.02951 EGP
|50 MRO
|6.05903 EGP
|100 MRO
|12.1181 EGP
|500 MRO
|60.5903 EGP
|1,000 MRO
|121.181 EGP
|5,000 MRO
|605.903 EGP
|10,000 MRO
|1,211.81 EGP
1 MRO = 0 EGP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.2300
|1.2300
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.1925
|1.1771
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.2126
|1.2028
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60%
|0.61%
The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.
The currency code for Egyptian Pounds is EGP. The currency symbol is £.
