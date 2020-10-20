1 MRO to DOT - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Polkadot

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.000458600208019 Polkadot

1 DOT = 2,180.55 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Polkadot conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:18 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Polkadot

mro
MRO
dot
DOT
1 MRO0.0004586 DOT
5 MRO0.002293 DOT
10 MRO0.004586 DOT
25 MRO0.011465 DOT
50 MRO0.02293 DOT
100 MRO0.04586 DOT
500 MRO0.2293 DOT
1,000 MRO0.4586 DOT
5,000 MRO2.293 DOT
10,000 MRO4.586 DOT

Convert Polkadot to Mauritanian Ouguiya

dot
DOT
mro
MRO
1 DOT2,180.55 MRO
5 DOT10,902.7 MRO
10 DOT21,805.5 MRO
25 DOT54,513.7 MRO
50 DOT109,027 MRO
100 DOT218,055 MRO
500 DOT1,090,270 MRO
1,000 DOT2,180,550 MRO
5,000 DOT10,902,700 MRO
10,000 DOT21,805,500 MRO

MRO to DOT Chart

1 MRO = 0 DOT

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Polkadot stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00455030.0045503
Low
0.00349370.0028038
Average
0.00409840.0037169
Volatility
3.83%4.01%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

dot

DOT - Polkadot

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polkadot exchange rate is the DOT to USD rate. The currency code for Polkadot is DOT.

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

