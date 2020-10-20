1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.000458600208019 Polkadot
1 DOT = 2,180.55 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
DOT
|1 MRO
|0.0004586 DOT
|5 MRO
|0.002293 DOT
|10 MRO
|0.004586 DOT
|25 MRO
|0.011465 DOT
|50 MRO
|0.02293 DOT
|100 MRO
|0.04586 DOT
|500 MRO
|0.2293 DOT
|1,000 MRO
|0.4586 DOT
|5,000 MRO
|2.293 DOT
|10,000 MRO
|4.586 DOT
1 MRO = 0 DOT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0045503
|0.0045503
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0034937
|0.0028038
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0040984
|0.0037169
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.83%
|4.01%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polkadot exchange rate is the DOT to USD rate. The currency code for Polkadot is DOT.More Polkadot info
