1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.017419105 Danish Kroner
1 DKK = 57.4082 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
DKK
|1 MRO
|0.0174191 DKK
|5 MRO
|0.0870955 DKK
|10 MRO
|0.174191 DKK
|25 MRO
|0.435478 DKK
|50 MRO
|0.870955 DKK
|100 MRO
|1.74191 DKK
|500 MRO
|8.70955 DKK
|1,000 MRO
|17.4191 DKK
|5,000 MRO
|87.0955 DKK
|10,000 MRO
|174.191 DKK
1 MRO = 0 DKK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.17758
|0.17758
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.17315
|0.17223
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.17602
|0.17505
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Danish Krone exchange rate is the DKK to USD rate. The currency code for Danish Kroner is DKK. The currency symbol is kr.More Danish Krone info
