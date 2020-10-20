1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0025287092 Cuban Convertible Pesos
1 CUC = 395.459 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
CUC
|1 MRO
|0.00252871 CUC
|5 MRO
|0.0126435 CUC
|10 MRO
|0.0252871 CUC
|25 MRO
|0.0632177 CUC
|50 MRO
|0.126435 CUC
|100 MRO
|0.252871 CUC
|500 MRO
|1.26435 CUC
|1,000 MRO
|2.52871 CUC
|5,000 MRO
|12.6435 CUC
|10,000 MRO
|25.2871 CUC
1 MRO = 0 CUC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.025604
|0.025604
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.025132
|0.024890
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.025375
|0.025259
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.48%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Convertible Peso exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Convertible Pesos is CUC. The currency symbol is $.
