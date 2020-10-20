1 MRO to CNH - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.018441287 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1 CNH = 54.2262 MRO

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:17 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

mro
MRO
cnh
CNH
1 MRO0.0184413 CNH
5 MRO0.0922064 CNH
10 MRO0.184413 CNH
25 MRO0.461032 CNH
50 MRO0.922064 CNH
100 MRO1.84413 CNH
500 MRO9.22064 CNH
1,000 MRO18.4413 CNH
5,000 MRO92.2064 CNH
10,000 MRO184.413 CNH

Convert Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore to Mauritanian Ouguiya

cnh
CNH
mro
MRO
1 CNH54.2262 MRO
5 CNH271.131 MRO
10 CNH542.262 MRO
25 CNH1,355.65 MRO
50 CNH2,711.31 MRO
100 CNH5,422.62 MRO
500 CNH27,113.1 MRO
1,000 CNH54,226.2 MRO
5,000 CNH271,131 MRO
10,000 CNH542,262 MRO

MRO to CNH Chart

1 MRO = 0 CNH

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.185890.18589
Low
0.183430.17968
Average
0.184700.18331
Volatility
0.53%0.53%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

cnh

CNH - Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.

