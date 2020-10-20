1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0022720743 Swiss Francs
1 CHF = 440.126 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
CHF
|1 MRO
|0.00227207 CHF
|5 MRO
|0.0113604 CHF
|10 MRO
|0.0227207 CHF
|25 MRO
|0.0568019 CHF
|50 MRO
|0.113604 CHF
|100 MRO
|0.227207 CHF
|500 MRO
|1.13604 CHF
|1,000 MRO
|2.27207 CHF
|5,000 MRO
|11.3604 CHF
|10,000 MRO
|22.7207 CHF
1 MRO = 0 CHF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.022933
|0.023226
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.022407
|0.022407
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.022702
|0.022843
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.61%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swiss Franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.More Swiss Franc info
