1 MRO to BSD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Bahamian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0025280141 Bahamian Dollars

1 BSD = 395.567 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bahamian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:36 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bahamian Dollar

mro
MRO
bsd
BSD
1 MRO0.00252801 BSD
5 MRO0.0126401 BSD
10 MRO0.0252801 BSD
25 MRO0.0632004 BSD
50 MRO0.126401 BSD
100 MRO0.252801 BSD
500 MRO1.26401 BSD
1,000 MRO2.52801 BSD
5,000 MRO12.6401 BSD
10,000 MRO25.2801 BSD

Convert Bahamian Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

bsd
BSD
mro
MRO
1 BSD395.567 MRO
5 BSD1,977.84 MRO
10 BSD3,955.67 MRO
25 BSD9,889.19 MRO
50 BSD19,778.4 MRO
100 BSD39,556.7 MRO
500 BSD197,784 MRO
1,000 BSD395,567 MRO
5,000 BSD1,977,840 MRO
10,000 BSD3,955,670 MRO

MRO to BSD Chart

1 MRO = 0 BSD

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bahamian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0256040.025604
Low
0.0251320.024890
Average
0.0253760.025257
Volatility
0.48%0.49%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

bsd

BSD - Bahamian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahamian Dollar exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamian Dollars is BSD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings