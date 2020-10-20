1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0025280141 Bahamian Dollars
1 BSD = 395.567 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0025280141 Bahamian Dollars
1 BSD = 395.567 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
BSD
|1 MRO
|0.00252801 BSD
|5 MRO
|0.0126401 BSD
|10 MRO
|0.0252801 BSD
|25 MRO
|0.0632004 BSD
|50 MRO
|0.126401 BSD
|100 MRO
|0.252801 BSD
|500 MRO
|1.26401 BSD
|1,000 MRO
|2.52801 BSD
|5,000 MRO
|12.6401 BSD
|10,000 MRO
|25.2801 BSD
1 MRO = 0 BSD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.025604
|0.025604
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.025132
|0.024890
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.025376
|0.025257
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahamian Dollar exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamian Dollars is BSD. The currency symbol is $.More Bahamian Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings