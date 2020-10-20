1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.00095053329 Bahraini Dinars
1 BHD = 1,052.04 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
BHD
|1 MRO
|0.000950533 BHD
|5 MRO
|0.00475267 BHD
|10 MRO
|0.00950533 BHD
|25 MRO
|0.0237633 BHD
|50 MRO
|0.0475267 BHD
|100 MRO
|0.0950533 BHD
|500 MRO
|0.475267 BHD
|1,000 MRO
|0.950533 BHD
|5,000 MRO
|4.75267 BHD
|10,000 MRO
|9.50533 BHD
1 MRO = 0 BHD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0096273
|0.0096273
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0094496
|0.0093587
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0095413
|0.0094967
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahraini Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahraini Dinars is BHD. The currency symbol is .د.ب.More Bahraini Dinar info
