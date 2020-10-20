1 MRO to BHD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Bahraini Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.00095053329 Bahraini Dinars

1 BHD = 1,052.04 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bahraini Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:36 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bahraini Dinar

mro
MRO
bhd
BHD
1 MRO0.000950533 BHD
5 MRO0.00475267 BHD
10 MRO0.00950533 BHD
25 MRO0.0237633 BHD
50 MRO0.0475267 BHD
100 MRO0.0950533 BHD
500 MRO0.475267 BHD
1,000 MRO0.950533 BHD
5,000 MRO4.75267 BHD
10,000 MRO9.50533 BHD

Convert Bahraini Dinar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

bhd
BHD
mro
MRO
1 BHD1,052.04 MRO
5 BHD5,260.21 MRO
10 BHD10,520.4 MRO
25 BHD26,301 MRO
50 BHD52,602.1 MRO
100 BHD105,204 MRO
500 BHD526,021 MRO
1,000 BHD1,052,040 MRO
5,000 BHD5,260,210 MRO
10,000 BHD10,520,400 MRO

MRO to BHD Chart

1 MRO = 0 BHD

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bahraini Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00962730.0096273
Low
0.00944960.0093587
Average
0.00954130.0094967
Volatility
0.48%0.49%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
bhd

BHD - Bahraini Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahraini Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahraini Dinars is BHD. The currency symbol is .د.ب.

More Bahraini Dinar info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings