1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0045736157 Bulgarian Leva

1 BGN = 218.645 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bulgarian Lev conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:33 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bulgarian Lev

mro
MRO
bgn
BGN
1 MRO0.00457362 BGN
5 MRO0.0228681 BGN
10 MRO0.0457362 BGN
25 MRO0.11434 BGN
50 MRO0.228681 BGN
100 MRO0.457362 BGN
500 MRO2.28681 BGN
1,000 MRO4.57362 BGN
5,000 MRO22.8681 BGN
10,000 MRO45.7362 BGN

Convert Bulgarian Lev to Mauritanian Ouguiya

bgn
BGN
mro
MRO
1 BGN218.645 MRO
5 BGN1,093.23 MRO
10 BGN2,186.45 MRO
25 BGN5,466.13 MRO
50 BGN10,932.3 MRO
100 BGN21,864.5 MRO
500 BGN109,323 MRO
1,000 BGN218,645 MRO
5,000 BGN1,093,230 MRO
10,000 BGN2,186,450 MRO

MRO to BGN Chart

1 MRO = 0 BGN

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bulgarian Lev stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0465640.046564
Low
0.0454040.045110
Average
0.0461440.045888
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
bgn

BGN - Bulgarian Lev

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bulgarian Lev exchange rate is the BGN to USD rate. The currency code for Bulgarian Leva is BGN. The currency symbol is лв.

More Bulgarian Lev info

