1 MRO to ANG - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0045282856 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1 ANG = 220.834 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:15 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Dutch Guilder

mro
MRO
ang
ANG
1 MRO0.00452829 ANG
5 MRO0.0226414 ANG
10 MRO0.0452829 ANG
25 MRO0.113207 ANG
50 MRO0.226414 ANG
100 MRO0.452829 ANG
500 MRO2.26414 ANG
1,000 MRO4.52829 ANG
5,000 MRO22.6414 ANG
10,000 MRO45.2829 ANG

Convert Dutch Guilder to Mauritanian Ouguiya

ang
ANG
mro
MRO
1 ANG220.834 MRO
5 ANG1,104.17 MRO
10 ANG2,208.34 MRO
25 ANG5,520.85 MRO
50 ANG11,041.7 MRO
100 ANG22,083.4 MRO
500 ANG110,417 MRO
1,000 ANG220,834 MRO
5,000 ANG1,104,170 MRO
10,000 ANG2,208,340 MRO

MRO to ANG Chart

1 MRO = 0 ANG

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0458370.045837
Low
0.0449180.044491
Average
0.0454400.045227
Volatility
0.52%0.53%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

ang

ANG - Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

