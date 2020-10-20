1 Malagasy Franc =
0.016260529 Zimbabwean Dollars
1 ZWD = 61.4986 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
ZWD
|1 MGF
|0.0162605 ZWD
|5 MGF
|0.0813026 ZWD
|10 MGF
|0.162605 ZWD
|25 MGF
|0.406513 ZWD
|50 MGF
|0.813026 ZWD
|100 MGF
|1.62605 ZWD
|500 MGF
|8.13026 ZWD
|1,000 MGF
|16.2605 ZWD
|5,000 MGF
|81.3026 ZWD
|10,000 MGF
|162.605 ZWD
1 MGF = 0 ZWD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.081437
|0.083315
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.078442
|0.078442
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.080821
|0.081551
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWD to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWD. The currency symbol is Z$.
