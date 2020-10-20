1 MGF to ZMW - Convert Malagasy Francs to Zambian Kwacha

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0011398167 Zambian Kwacha

1 ZMW = 877.334 MGF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Zambian Kwacha conversion Last updated Aug 29, 2024, 23:36 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Zambian Kwacha

mgf
MGF
zmw
ZMW
1 MGF0.00113982 ZMW
5 MGF0.00569908 ZMW
10 MGF0.0113982 ZMW
25 MGF0.0284954 ZMW
50 MGF0.0569908 ZMW
100 MGF0.113982 ZMW
500 MGF0.569908 ZMW
1,000 MGF1.13982 ZMW
5,000 MGF5.69908 ZMW
10,000 MGF11.3982 ZMW

Convert Zambian Kwacha to Malagasy Franc

zmw
ZMW
mgf
MGF
1 ZMW877.334 MGF
5 ZMW4,386.67 MGF
10 ZMW8,773.34 MGF
25 ZMW21,933.4 MGF
50 ZMW43,866.7 MGF
100 ZMW87,733.4 MGF
500 ZMW438,667 MGF
1,000 ZMW877,334 MGF
5,000 ZMW4,386,670 MGF
10,000 ZMW8,773,340 MGF

MGF to ZMW Chart

1 MGF = 0 ZMW

1 Malagasy Franc to Zambian Kwacha stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00578350.0061339
Low
0.00558820.0052743
Average
0.00571230.0057210
Volatility
0.73%1.40%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

zmw

ZMW - Zambian Kwacha

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMW. The currency symbol is ZK.

More Zambian Kwacha info

, ratings