1 MGF to YER - Convert Malagasy Francs to Yemeni Rials

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.01124228 Yemeni Rials

1 YER = 88.9499 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Yemeni Rial conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:46 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Yemeni Rial

mgf
MGF
yer
YER
1 MGF0.0112423 YER
5 MGF0.0562114 YER
10 MGF0.112423 YER
25 MGF0.281057 YER
50 MGF0.562114 YER
100 MGF1.12423 YER
500 MGF5.62114 YER
1,000 MGF11.2423 YER
5,000 MGF56.2114 YER
10,000 MGF112.423 YER

Convert Yemeni Rial to Malagasy Franc

yer
YER
mgf
MGF
1 YER88.9499 MGF
5 YER444.75 MGF
10 YER889.499 MGF
25 YER2,223.75 MGF
50 YER4,447.5 MGF
100 YER8,894.99 MGF
500 YER44,475 MGF
1,000 YER88,949.9 MGF
5,000 YER444,750 MGF
10,000 YER889,499 MGF

MGF to YER Chart

1 MGF = 0 YER

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Yemeni Rial stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0563300.057635
Low
0.0542370.054237
Average
0.0558940.056399
Volatility
0.56%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings