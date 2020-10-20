1 MGF to XRP - Convert Malagasy Francs to Ripple

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00010127469 Ripple

1 XRP = 9,874.14 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Buy crypto on Kraken
Malagasy Franc to Ripple conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:46 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Ripple

mgf
MGF
xrp
XRP
1 MGF0.000101275 XRP
5 MGF0.000506373 XRP
10 MGF0.00101275 XRP
25 MGF0.00253187 XRP
50 MGF0.00506373 XRP
100 MGF0.0101275 XRP
500 MGF0.0506373 XRP
1,000 MGF0.101275 XRP
5,000 MGF0.506373 XRP
10,000 MGF1.01275 XRP

Convert Ripple to Malagasy Franc

xrp
XRP
mgf
MGF
1 XRP9,874.14 MGF
5 XRP49,370.7 MGF
10 XRP98,741.4 MGF
25 XRP246,853 MGF
50 XRP493,707 MGF
100 XRP987,414 MGF
500 XRP4,937,070 MGF
1,000 XRP9,874,140 MGF
5,000 XRP49,370,700 MGF
10,000 XRP98,741,400 MGF

MGF to XRP Chart

1 MGF = 0 XRP

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Ripple stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000474780.00047478
Low
0.000425280.00037132
Average
0.000456960.00043749
Volatility
1.82%2.70%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

xrp

XRP - Ripple

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ripple exchange rate is the XRP to USD rate. The currency code for Ripple is XRP.

More Ripple info

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings