1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000000046589968 Platinum Ounces
1 XPT = 21,463,800 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000000046589968 Platinum Ounces
1 XPT = 21,463,800 MGF
MGF
XPT
|1 MGF
|0.00000004659 XPT
|5 MGF
|0.00000023295 XPT
|10 MGF
|0.0000004659 XPT
|25 MGF
|0.00000116475 XPT
|50 MGF
|0.0000023295 XPT
|100 MGF
|0.000004659 XPT
|500 MGF
|0.000023295 XPT
|1,000 MGF
|0.00004659 XPT
|5,000 MGF
|0.00023295 XPT
|10,000 MGF
|0.0004659 XPT
1 MGF = 0 XPT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000024690
|0.00000025180
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000022100
|0.00000020890
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00000023360
|0.00000023100
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.29%
|5.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum Ounces is XPT.More Platinum Ounce info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings