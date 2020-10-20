1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000505983082911 Stellar Lumens
1 XLM = 1,976.35 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000505983082911 Stellar Lumens
1 XLM = 1,976.35 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
XLM
|1 MGF
|0.000505983 XLM
|5 MGF
|0.00252992 XLM
|10 MGF
|0.00505983 XLM
|25 MGF
|0.0126496 XLM
|50 MGF
|0.0252992 XLM
|100 MGF
|0.0505983 XLM
|500 MGF
|0.252992 XLM
|1,000 MGF
|0.505983 XLM
|5,000 MGF
|2.52992 XLM
|10,000 MGF
|5.05983 XLM
1 MGF = 0 XLM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0029253
|0.0029253
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0021067
|0.0017202
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0023890
|0.0021460
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|8.09%
|5.22%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Stellar Lumen exchange rate is the XLM to USD rate. The currency code for Stellar Lumens is XLM.More Stellar Lumen info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings