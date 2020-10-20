1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000034045564 IMF Special Drawing Rights
1 XDR = 29,372.4 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
XDR
|1 MGF
|0.0000340456 XDR
|5 MGF
|0.000170228 XDR
|10 MGF
|0.000340456 XDR
|25 MGF
|0.000851139 XDR
|50 MGF
|0.00170228 XDR
|100 MGF
|0.00340456 XDR
|500 MGF
|0.0170228 XDR
|1,000 MGF
|0.0340456 XDR
|5,000 MGF
|0.170228 XDR
|10,000 MGF
|0.340456 XDR
1 MGF = 0 XDR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017095
|0.00017418
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00016443
|0.00016443
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00016932
|0.00017069
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.61%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF Special Drawing Rights exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for IMF Special Drawing Rights is XDR.More IMF Special Drawing Rights info
