1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0053558238 Ni-Vanuatu Vatu
1 VUV = 186.713 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
VUV
|1 MGF
|0.00535582 VUV
|5 MGF
|0.0267791 VUV
|10 MGF
|0.0535582 VUV
|25 MGF
|0.133896 VUV
|50 MGF
|0.267791 VUV
|100 MGF
|0.535582 VUV
|500 MGF
|2.67791 VUV
|1,000 MGF
|5.35582 VUV
|5,000 MGF
|26.7791 VUV
|10,000 MGF
|53.5582 VUV
1 MGF = 0 VUV
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.026903
|0.028100
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.025838
|0.025838
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.026661
|0.027023
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.88%
|0.77%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ni-Vanuatu Vatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Ni-Vanuatu Vatu is VUV. The currency symbol is VT.More Ni-Vanuatu Vatu info
