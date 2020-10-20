1 MGF to VEB - Convert Malagasy Francs to Venezuelan Bolívares

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

163,826.51 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VEB = 0.00000610402 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

VEB replaced by VEF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:35 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Venezuelan Bolívar

mgf
MGF
veb
VEB
1 MGF163,827 VEB
5 MGF819,133 VEB
10 MGF1,638,270 VEB
25 MGF4,095,660 VEB
50 MGF8,191,330 VEB
100 MGF16,382,700 VEB
500 MGF81,913,300 VEB
1,000 MGF163,827,000 VEB
5,000 MGF819,133,000 VEB
10,000 MGF1,638,270,000 VEB

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Malagasy Franc

veb
VEB
mgf
MGF
1 VEB0.00000610402 MGF
5 VEB0.0000305201 MGF
10 VEB0.0000610402 MGF
25 VEB0.0001526 MGF
50 VEB0.000305201 MGF
100 VEB0.000610402 MGF
500 VEB0.00305201 MGF
1,000 VEB0.00610402 MGF
5,000 VEB0.0305201 MGF
10,000 VEB0.0610402 MGF

MGF to VEB Chart

1 MGF = 0 VEB

1 Malagasy Franc to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
831.95832.40
Low
789.66789.66
Average
813.09820.23
Volatility
0.79%0.57%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

veb

VEB - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEB to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEB.

More Venezuelan Bolívar info

, ratings