1 Malagasy Franc =
0.56886446 Uzbekistani Sums
1 UZS = 1.75789 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
UZS
|1 MGF
|0.568864 UZS
|5 MGF
|2.84432 UZS
|10 MGF
|5.68864 UZS
|25 MGF
|14.2216 UZS
|50 MGF
|28.4432 UZS
|100 MGF
|56.8864 UZS
|500 MGF
|284.432 UZS
|1,000 MGF
|568.864 UZS
|5,000 MGF
|2,844.32 UZS
|10,000 MGF
|5,688.64 UZS
1 MGF = 0 UZS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.8378
|2.9211
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.7180
|2.7180
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|2.8165
|2.8511
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.59%
|0.55%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uzbekistani Som exchange rate is the UZS to USD rate. The currency code for Uzbekistani Sums is UZS. The currency symbol is лв.More Uzbekistani Som info
